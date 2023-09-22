Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. Stanford
Arizona wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 31-10 win over UTEP going 2-1 with a narrow overtime loss to Mississippi State. The Wildcats have now completed the non-conference with a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
In the game against UTEP, the Wildcats rushed for 244 yards on 32 carries for an average of 7.6 yards a touch. Arizona was led by running back Michael Wiley, who had 83 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. No running back went over the century mark in the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona has seen improvements across the board on this defensive unit compared to a season ago. The Wildcats rank 24th nationally in rushing defense, 65th in passing yards allowed and 41st in total defense.
But, more importantly, the area that Arizona has improved the most at is inside the 20-yard line where the Wildcats rank 7th nationally giving up only two touchdowns in nine opportunities for opponents.
Now, the improved defense and steady offense will be opening up Pac-12 play with a road game against Stanford to embark on the final Pac-12 football season before moving to the Big 12.
To help you get ready for the game, our Troy Hutchison has you covered with his breakdown of both rosters in his Tale of the Tape.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Although the Wildcats have had turnover issues at the quarterback position with Jayden de Laura totaling six turnovers with five interceptions and a fumble. But against UTEP, de Laura had a clean slate to go along with with three touchdown passes.
Even though de Laura has turned over the football at a high rate, he has still passed for the 12th most passing yards with 976 yards and has racked up 10 touchdowns on the season.
"Nothing's going to change, said coach Jedd Fisch on the play of de Laura. "We are going to keep slinging it. We are going to keep running our offense."
On the other side of the field, Stanford has struggled to move the ball and has seen two different quarterbacks behind center in Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson, who have thrown just three touchdowns to go along with three interceptions with 595 yards through the air.
The lack of a passing game coupled with Arizona's ability to move the football through the air, gives the Wildcats the edge at the quarterback position.
