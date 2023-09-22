Although the Wildcats have had turnover issues at the quarterback position with Jayden de Laura totaling six turnovers with five interceptions and a fumble. But against UTEP, de Laura had a clean slate to go along with with three touchdown passes.

Even though de Laura has turned over the football at a high rate, he has still passed for the 12th most passing yards with 976 yards and has racked up 10 touchdowns on the season.

"Nothing's going to change, said coach Jedd Fisch on the play of de Laura. "We are going to keep slinging it. We are going to keep running our offense."

On the other side of the field, Stanford has struggled to move the ball and has seen two different quarterbacks behind center in Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson, who have thrown just three touchdowns to go along with three interceptions with 595 yards through the air.

The lack of a passing game coupled with Arizona's ability to move the football through the air, gives the Wildcats the edge at the quarterback position.