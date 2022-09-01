Needless to say, Arizona didn't have the best quarterback situation last year with a total of five different players taking snaps at the position due to injuries. However, this offseason, Fisch and his staff upgraded the position by landing WSU transfer and former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award winner in Jayden de Laura, who passed for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Similar to Arizona, the Aztecs are welcoming in a new quarterback in Braxton Burmeister transferring from Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, Burmeister totaled 1,960 yards with 14 touchdown passes along with 521 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

So, both quarterbacks are learning a new system and for Burmeister, this marks his third school making it his third different offense that he is learning. And quite frankly, also he put up respectable numbers with the Hokies, overall, he was underwhelming.

Although de Laura is learning a new system as well and struggled the first two weeks of training camp. He was able to bounce-back and show why he is an award-winning quarterback the as he got more comfortable with the offense.

With all that, I went with de Laura because he has proven himself as a high-level quarterback at a Power 5 program whereas Burmeister has struggled everywhere he has gone.