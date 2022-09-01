Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. SDSU
The 2022 season is upon us, and Arizona will face SDSU in its season opener on the road in brand-new Snapdragon Satdium. The Wildcats will be looking to build off a disappointing 2021 season where they went 1-11 under then first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.
Although the 2021 season didn't go as planned for the Wildcats, there is newly found optimism within the program after Arizona landed the No. 21 recruiting class according to Rivals and adding key transfers during the offseason.
To prepare you for this weekend's game in San Diego, here is our look ahead to each position matchup that will be decided when the two teams square off at 12:30 p.m. (MST) on CBS.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Needless to say, Arizona didn't have the best quarterback situation last year with a total of five different players taking snaps at the position due to injuries. However, this offseason, Fisch and his staff upgraded the position by landing WSU transfer and former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award winner in Jayden de Laura, who passed for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Similar to Arizona, the Aztecs are welcoming in a new quarterback in Braxton Burmeister transferring from Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, Burmeister totaled 1,960 yards with 14 touchdown passes along with 521 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
So, both quarterbacks are learning a new system and for Burmeister, this marks his third school making it his third different offense that he is learning. And quite frankly, also he put up respectable numbers with the Hokies, overall, he was underwhelming.
Although de Laura is learning a new system as well and struggled the first two weeks of training camp. He was able to bounce-back and show why he is an award-winning quarterback the as he got more comfortable with the offense.
With all that, I went with de Laura because he has proven himself as a high-level quarterback at a Power 5 program whereas Burmeister has struggled everywhere he has gone.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news