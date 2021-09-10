Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs SDSU

Arizona heads back to work Saturday night, and the Wildcats will get the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. San Diego State will be making the trip to Tucson for the first time since 2000 creating for an intriguing matchup. UA is still in the midst of an extended losing streak that dates back to 2019 after losing to BYU last weekend in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats have now lost 13 consecutive games but head into Saturday's matchup with the Aztecs as the favorite to earn a win. To prepare you for this weekend's game in Tucson here is our look ahead to each position matchup that will be decided when the two teams square off at 7 p.m. MST.

