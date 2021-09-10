Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs SDSU
Arizona heads back to work Saturday night, and the Wildcats will get the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. San Diego State will be making the trip to Tucson for the first time since 2000 creating for an intriguing matchup. UA is still in the midst of an extended losing streak that dates back to 2019 after losing to BYU last weekend in Las Vegas.
The Wildcats have now lost 13 consecutive games but head into Saturday's matchup with the Aztecs as the favorite to earn a win. To prepare you for this weekend's game in Tucson here is our look ahead to each position matchup that will be decided when the two teams square off at 7 p.m. MST.
QUARTERBACK: Arizona
Arizona went into the opener against BYU planning to use two quarterbacks. Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz was awarded the starting job, but second-year freshman Will Plummer was able to get in the game for a couple series. Still, Cruz took the bulk of the snaps last Saturday night and is expected to have the same role this weekend. Cruz passed for over 330 yards in his first career start to go with a touchdown and interception. On the other side, SDSU quarterback Jordon Brookshire struggled to find any type of rhythm in the passing game and ultimately finished with just six completions for 76 yards and an interception. While we expect Brookshire to perform better this weekend, it is too difficult to give him the edge when Cruz was impressive outside of an interception and a few missed opportunities to hit open pass catchers. Cruz should have things a bit more dialed in Saturday night, and we think he ends up winning this battle.
