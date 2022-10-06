This is one of the better quarterbacks Arizona's defense will face all-season-long as Oregon's Bo Nix has been playing at an extremely high-level with his 1,261 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Plus, Nix has been getting it done in the running game with 261 yards and five touchdown. He has accounted for 17 touchdowns this season and is coming off a 151-yard rushing performance against Stanford.

However, Arizona's Jayden de Laura has been everything and then some of what the Wildcats were hoping to get in the Washington State transfer. With 1,627 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 63%, de Laura is showing that he has a full grasp of Fisch's offense and is getting better each week.

Last week, de Laura tied a school record of six touchdown passes in the game against Colorado while passing for 484 yards.

For those reasons, I gave to each to the Wildcats and quarterback de Laura despite how well Nix has been performing.