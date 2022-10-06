Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs. No. 12 Oregon
The Wildcats were able to get back in the win column after a dominating 43-20 game over Colorado to clinch their third win of the season. Arizona is now half way to the six win marker, or another words, being bowl eligible.
However, find those next three wins wont be an easy task as the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) will now go through a stretch of six games with their opponents combined record of 26-4 with No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) in Tucson to kick off the daunting spot of the schedule.
The last time the Ducks played at Arizona Stadium, the Wildcats upset the then ranked No. 19 Oregon 44-15 against a Justin Herbert led team during the 2018 season. In fact, that was the last time Arizona beat a ranked opponent.
Last season, coach Jedd Fisch saw his team collapse in the fourth quarter against No. 3 Oregon during a 24-19 game falling 41-19 in the end.
Now, both teams are in different situations with many new faces on the roster on the offensive end and the defensive end as well.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
This is one of the better quarterbacks Arizona's defense will face all-season-long as Oregon's Bo Nix has been playing at an extremely high-level with his 1,261 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Plus, Nix has been getting it done in the running game with 261 yards and five touchdown. He has accounted for 17 touchdowns this season and is coming off a 151-yard rushing performance against Stanford.
However, Arizona's Jayden de Laura has been everything and then some of what the Wildcats were hoping to get in the Washington State transfer. With 1,627 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 63%, de Laura is showing that he has a full grasp of Fisch's offense and is getting better each week.
Last week, de Laura tied a school record of six touchdown passes in the game against Colorado while passing for 484 yards.
For those reasons, I gave to each to the Wildcats and quarterback de Laura despite how well Nix has been performing.
