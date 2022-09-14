After falling to Mississippi State 39-17, Arizona is set to face FCS opponent North Dakota State. However, this isn't just any regular FCS program, NDSU has won the national title nine times while putting names like Carson Wentz and Trey Lance into the NFL.
Plus, after falling to NAU 21-19 making it the first time since 1932 that the Wildcats had lost to the Lumberjacks. Although, Arizona is playing a tougher opponent in NDSU, it is a game the program can't afford to lose.
Although, Arizona is playing a FCS opponent, this week's position breakdown might surprise some people.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Yes, I know quarterback Jayden de Laura struggled against Mississippi State with three interceptions and missed wide open opportunities to use his legs.
Still, de Laura is one of the better quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and isn't far removed from a four touchdowns performance.
Lastly, NDSU just doesn't pass the ball a ton and lines up mostly in the power formation.
