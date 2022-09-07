Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs Mississippi State
Arizona has started the season 1-0 after a 38-20 win over San Diego State last weekend when the Wildcats dominated both sides of the ball highlighted by the three-touchdown performance from wide receiver Jacob Cowing in his first game with the program.
Now, Arizona has its home opener with the competition level taking a step up as Mississippi State comes to the desert. It is the first ever meeting between the two programs and the first SEC opponent the Wildcats have play at home since LSU made the trip to Tucson during the 2003 season.
To prepare you for this weekend's game in Tucson, here is a breakdown of each position group to give you an idea of which team has the advantage at each spot going into Saturday's 8 p.m. (MST) kickoff.
Quarterbacks: Mississippi State
This is really a tough position to judge with both quarterbacks playing at a high-level the previous week. Especially with Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura winning the Pac-12 Player of the Week award after posting 299 passing yards on 22 completions with four touchdown passes.
However, with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers passing for 450 yards and racking up five touchdown passes, it is hard to overlook. Plus, Rogers threw for 4,739 yards last season along with 36 touchdown passes with just nine interceptions.
Finally, for me it is the system in which Rogers plays in with head coach Mike Leach at the helm. Throughout Leach's 22-year head coaching career, the air raid offense has been a quarterback haven for high passing numbers.
I'm giving the nod to MSU because of the system and the previous success Rogers has had in the air raid compared to de Laura working in a new pro-style system.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news