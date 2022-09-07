This is really a tough position to judge with both quarterbacks playing at a high-level the previous week. Especially with Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura winning the Pac-12 Player of the Week award after posting 299 passing yards on 22 completions with four touchdown passes.

However, with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers passing for 450 yards and racking up five touchdown passes, it is hard to overlook. Plus, Rogers threw for 4,739 yards last season along with 36 touchdown passes with just nine interceptions.

Finally, for me it is the system in which Rogers plays in with head coach Mike Leach at the helm. Throughout Leach's 22-year head coaching career, the air raid offense has been a quarterback haven for high passing numbers.

I'm giving the nod to MSU because of the system and the previous success Rogers has had in the air raid compared to de Laura working in a new pro-style system.