Last week in a loss to Cal, Arizona's quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for over 400 yards with two passing touchdowns. De Laura has thrown for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, but has been intercepted six times as well.

Still, when you look at the CU side, the Buffs have struggled at the quarterback position and have seen JT Shrout, Brendon Lewis and now Owen McCown receive significant playing time.

McCown has been the quarterback as of late and got the start against UCLA where he passed for 258 yards and a touchdown during a Colorado 45-17 loss.

At the end of the day, de Laura is a superior quarterback at this point in his career than McCown and has played in a higher number of games. So, for performance and experience I gave Arizona the edge.