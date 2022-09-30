Tale of the Tape: Arizona vs Colorado
Arizona was flying high after starting the season 2-1 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, the Wildcats were brought back down to earth after a lopsided 49-31 loss to Cal where running back Jaydn Ott ran for a career-high 274 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) and head coach Jedd Fisch will be facing a desperate Colorado team that has gone 0-4 to start the season and is coming off a 38-10 loss to UCLA.
Last season, Arizona played at Colorado and experienced one of its worst losses of the season in a 34-0 game where the Buffs ran away in the second half. CU is riding a two-game winning streak against the Wildcats. However, these teams are completely different from a season ago and are both looking to get back on track.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Last week in a loss to Cal, Arizona's quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for over 400 yards with two passing touchdowns. De Laura has thrown for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, but has been intercepted six times as well.
Still, when you look at the CU side, the Buffs have struggled at the quarterback position and have seen JT Shrout, Brendon Lewis and now Owen McCown receive significant playing time.
McCown has been the quarterback as of late and got the start against UCLA where he passed for 258 yards and a touchdown during a Colorado 45-17 loss.
At the end of the day, de Laura is a superior quarterback at this point in his career than McCown and has played in a higher number of games. So, for performance and experience I gave Arizona the edge.
