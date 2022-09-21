A lot has changed since the last time the Golden Bears have faced Arizona and one of the major changes is the addition of transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura. Although, de Laura has had one bad game against Mississippi State where he threw three picks, he has been lights out the other two games with five touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown to one turnover.

Yes, Cal has added a transfer as well in Jack Plummer from Purdue. However, he hasn't shown much during the Golden Bears' first three games.

Plus, unlike the first two games, de Laura has shown off his legs in the Wildcats' last win over NDSU with 50 yards on the ground that opened up the rest of the field for him.