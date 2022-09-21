For the first time since the 2019 season, Arizona has started the year going 2-1 during non-conference play and heads into the Pac-12 with a winning record after a 31-28 win over North Dakota State.
Now, the Wildcats open Pac-12 play with a game on the road in Berkeley against Cal (2-1), who just took Notre Dame to the final play in a 24-17 loss on the road in South Bend.
The last meeting between the two teams came during the 2021 season, Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak with a 10-3 win over a depleted Cal football team.
Going into its game against Cal, Arizona is riding a six-game winning streak dating back to the 2010 season.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
A lot has changed since the last time the Golden Bears have faced Arizona and one of the major changes is the addition of transfer quarterback JaydendeLaura. Although, de Laura has had one bad game against Mississippi State where he threw three picks, he has been lights out the other two games with five touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown to one turnover.
Yes, Cal has added a transfer as well in Jack Plummer from Purdue. However, he hasn't shown much during the Golden Bears' first three games.
Plus, unlike the first two games, de Laura has shown off his legs in the Wildcats' last win over NDSU with 50 yards on the ground that opened up the rest of the field for him.
