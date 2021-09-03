The 2021 season has arrived and it will begin with a bang for Arizona as the wildcats begin the year against BYU in Las Vegas as part of an eventful holiday weekend. The Cougars are coming off an impressive one-loss season but have gone through plenty of changes. Meanwhile, Arizona is one of the programs that has gone through the most changes since the end of last season.

Jedd Fisch is will step on the field for the first time as a head coach Saturday evening as he begins his career with the Wildcats after taking over the job in late December. Since then he has rebuilt the roster and reenergized the fan base despite a 12-game losing streak for UA going back to 2019.

The Wildcats have a difficult task on their hands, but the unknown about what exactly they will do on both sides of the ball could be enough of an opening to pull out an upset this weekend.

To give you a better idea of what Arizona is up against here is a look at the matchups at each position for the Wildcats and Cougars.