Well, after capturing its first Top 25 against then ranked No. 12 UCLA in a 34-28 thriller, Arizona took a step backwards against Washington State in a game where the offense struggled from start to finish in a 31-20 loss.
The center of the Wildcats struggles came at the quarterback position where Jayden de Laura tossed a season-high four interceptions against his former team including a devastating pick-six.
Now, the Wildcats will face in-state rival ASU and looking to end a five-game losing streak dating back to the 2016 season. During that stretch, Arizona suffered a historic 70-7 loss to the Sun Devils last time in Tucson.
Quarterbacks: Arizona
Although de Laura is coming off his worst passing game of the season with four interceptions and having moments where he missed open guys. He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and the good moments out weigh the bad.
This season, de Laura has helped Arizona become the No. 5 passing offense in college football while racking up 3,485 yards with 25 passing touchdowns. The lone issues he has had this season is getting a case of the turnover bug with 12 interceptions on the season.
