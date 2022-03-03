There is a new vibe and energy around the Arizona football program than in past spring practices. Even though the Wildcats, under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch, finished a program worst 1-11, the staff was still able to sign the No. 20 overall recruiting class in the country and make waves in the transfer portal.

With a total of 22 new players on the roster, there is a lot to unpack after Wednesday's opening day of spring practice, from players who were part of the first-string units to others that will be working their way up the depth chart.

Here's my five takeaways for Day 1 of spring practice.