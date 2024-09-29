For the 10th time since 2005, Arizona has secured a victory over a team ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25. The Wildcats controlled most of the game Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium and ultimately left Salt Lake City with a 23-10 win to move to 3-1 on the year while also securing their first Big 12 victory.

The UA defense shined in Saturday's game allowing just 3 points through the first three quarters of the game against Utah while also coming up with two interceptions of Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson.