Sunday rewind: Arizona vs. UCF

Our staff looks back on Arizona's loss to West Virginia and ahead to this Saturday's matchup at UCF.
Arizona will need to go 3-1 down the final four games stretch of the season to make a bowl game.
The South San Francisco native is the fifth offensive line commit in the 2025 class for the Wildcats.
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF.
Arizona defensive backs Tacario Davis and Jack Luttrell spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF.
