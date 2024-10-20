Sunday Rewind: Arizona vs. Colorado

in other news
National spotlight shines on UA WR Tetairoa McMillan vs. DB Travis Hunter
All eyes will be on the battle at the WR and DB position in Tucson this weekend.
Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (Colorado)
The most notable topics addressed by Wildcats' DC Duane Akina, LB Taye Brown and DB Genesis Smith on Wednesday.
Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (Colorado)
Arizona's offense spoke during Tuesday's press conference and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his five takeaways.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (Colorado week)
Arizona offensive unit speaks to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Colorado.
What was said: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Colorado)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference follow lopsided loss to BYU.
