Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 1, 2024
Sunday Rewind: Arizona routed by ASU in 98th Territorial Cup game
Staff
GOAZCATS.com
Click the image to take advantage of this great offer!

Arizona was thoroughly defeated Saturday as the Wildcats could not find answers to slow down rival Arizona State in the 98th meeting between the two in-state foes. The Wildcats eventually came out on the losing end of a 49-7 matchup as the first season under Brent Brennan ended with a thud.

In this breakdown, GOAZCATS.com reporters Troy Hutchison and Coein Kinney review how things took a turn for Arizona in Saturday's game and look ahead to the offseason with plenty on the plate for the program going into the winter months.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In