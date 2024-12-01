Sunday Rewind: Arizona routed by ASU in 98th Territorial Cup game

Arizona was thoroughly defeated Saturday as the Wildcats could not find answers to slow down rival Arizona State in the 98th meeting between the two in-state foes. The Wildcats eventually came out on the losing end of a 49-7 matchup as the first season under Brent Brennan ended with a thud.

In this breakdown, GOAZCATS.com reporters Troy Hutchison and Coein Kinney review how things took a turn for Arizona in Saturday's game and look ahead to the offseason with plenty on the plate for the program going into the winter months.