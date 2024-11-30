RECAP: Arizona gets hammered in 49-7 loss to No. 16 ASU

This game gave Arizona fans flashbacks to the historic 70-7 loss to ASU during the 2020 season, which ended with the firing of Kevin Sumlin.

However, Saturday's game between Arizona and No. 16 ASU was far from an instant classic as the Sun Devils delivered an old fashioned butt whooping and led 35-0 at the end of the first half. In the end, Arizona State ran away with an 49-7 win over the Wildcats.

Throughout the history of the Territorial Cup, Arizona and Arizona State have showcased great games that have come down to the wire and ending in fantastic finishes. Plus, the rivalry has proven that records don't matter with upsets that have shocked the other program.

Offense, defense, special teams, I didn't matter as the Sun Devils dominated all three phases of the game. The Wildcats' offense did what it has been doing for most of the season and that is looking lost and confused out on the field with little protection from the offensive line.

Arizona was able to get the ball into ASU territory just once in the first half and it resulted in a missed Tyler Loop 55-yard field goal attempt.

It wasn't until the 10:53 maker in the third quarter that Arizona was able to get into the end zone with a 28-yard touchdown reception by star Tetairoa McMillan.

Overall, McMillan in what might be his final game in college football totaled six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. He was honored before the game due to the fact that he is projected as a Top 10 NFL Draft pick in the upcoming draft.

On the other side of the ball, Arizona couldn't find a way to slow down the Sun Devils' rushing attack with running back Cam Skattebo rushing for 177 yards and racking up three touchdowns.

Arizona's defense was horrible in all aspects of the game with over 15-plus missed tackles, wide receivers popping open with no-one around them within 10 yards and it did a poor job of sealing the outside edge.

As a defensive unit, Arizona gave up 643 total yards and 275 yards on the ground while watching ASU go 3-for-7 on third down conversions.

It wasn't just the running game that killed Arizona, ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns as the Sun Devils racked up 362 yards through the air.

In all, the Territorial Cup game summed up what Arizona's 2024 season was and that is a complete disaster where there is no silver linings, no positives to take away from what is one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.