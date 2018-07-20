MEQUON, Wisc. -- Top 10 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has had a busy summer and he's looking forward to some time off before going to work on his college list. The native of Kansas City will play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG and had a huge outing for KC Run GMC at the Summer Jam on Thursday against the Mac Irvin Fire. He scored 24 on a variety of interior moves and pull-up jumpers while grabbing double-digit rebounds. This was after a great run with USA Basketball's gold medal winning U18 team at the Fiba Americas tournament in June. "It was a crazy experience and you are able to get to see where you are on the list of great players at your position," said Robinson-Earl of USA Basketball. "It was a really fun experience to go get better. I feel I held my own, the altitude (at tryouts) was rough so I was just pushing myself to make the team. MORE: Bossi from Summer Jam | Evans from adidas Summer Championships

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Robinson-Earl has worked hard to expand his offensive game and has turned into a deadly pick-and-pop shooter from 17 feet. He discussed the evolution of his game, playing for Bill Self at USA Basketball and who he has noticed watching him and why he's transferred to IMG.

On the development of his faceup game: "It opens up things so much. Instead of defenders backing off now I can just pull up and if they guard me up close I can drive by them so it expands my game and makes me harder to guard." On playing for Bill Self and if he has noticed any schools prioritizing him more than others: "It was a good experience because I got to see his real coaching style instead of his recruiting style, I got to see his real self and his nature. I don't like talking narrowing it or taking people out but I've seen like Arizona, UCLA, Notre Dame, Wake Forest. I've been texting with Villanova some lately, North Carolina is there. Pretty much everybody that has offered me I noticed, I really don't want to leave anybody out." On the move to IMG: "I'm just trying to be the best I can be and I feel like they offer the best for that. I feel like they will have a lot of like-minded people there like Josh Green, Jahmius Ramsey and Armando Bacot so we can push each other every day to be the best."



