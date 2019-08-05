"I thought our D-line was better," Sumlin said after the scrimmage. "We've got to be able to rush the passer. It's hard to judge with your own team. I thought our O-line was equally up to the challenge. We had some big plays on both sides."

That's why hearing him talk about the offensive and defensive lines positively after Saturday's 90-play scrimmage was a positive development for both those units and the team overall.

Sumlin is not the kind of coach to go out of his way to heap praise on players or groups that are underserving, so it is safe to take him at his word when he does single out certain players or groups.

The offensive needed to improve its health and that has happened giving offensive line coach Kyle DeVan some more pieces to plug in and find his best unit overall.

So far through eight practices both groups don't nearly look as thin as they did during the spring and both are starting to make strides in the right direction. The defensive line needed more help on the inside and with the arrival of some more pieces this summer that group looks much better in terms of depth than it did a few months ago.

It was the biggest question mark for Arizona coming into camp. Arizona's offensive and defensive lines are somewhat unproven and are working to mix in several new pieces. The depth on both sides was not great in the spring and some of that was always going to be remedied by additions made in the summer plus other players simply getting healthy.

As Arizona's coaching staff continues to try and figure out the best combinations of players up front on both sides of the ball there have also been some more tweaks taking place over the last week. UA has leaned much more on having defensive end JB Brown play inside as a 3-technique defensive lineman making the overall unit a bit smaller in size but adding some quickness and versatility to the group.

"We've got a couple different plans depending on who we're playing," Sumlin said about his team's approach with its defensive line unit. "From a run standpoint we've got interchangeable parts where JB can be quicker in there against some teams as a 3-technique.

"... JB is comfortable in there and he likes being in there. A lot of guys don't like it. He gives us the flexibility to bounce him out to end or move him inside. We're gonna get our best four on the field as much as possible."

As much as Brown is going to be part of the plan inside for UA's defensive line this season there are going to be moments when the Wildcats have to compete with bigger teams. That's one reason there was such a big emphasis on recruiting bigger players. One of those players is junior college transfer Trevon Mason who arrived late to camp and is still working to get in top shape. Despite that he has shown flashes of being a positive addition early in camp.

"Some teams we play against we're gonna need larger guys, and so Trevon has come along and we're taking it slow with him to get him in shape because he just got here," Sumlin said. "But, he's done some really, really good things and he's a big guy. I asked him how much he weighed yesterday and he had a big ole plate of macaroni and cheese. So, I said, 'what is that?" and he said, '310' so he's a little bit bigger than what we list. ... So we're gonna get him coming along and we've got some other guys that are coming along, too, in there."

Offensively, UA's line has fewer spots to fill among the starting group with three returning starters – Josh McCauley, Cody Creason and Donovan Laie. Still, the other two spots remain a work in progress with newcomer Josh Donovan and redshirt sophomore Edgar Burrola currently filling out the starting unit. Donovan is new to the team as a junior college transfer who arrived in the spring while Burrola doesn't have much time on the field so far in his career.

The Wildcats know the challenge they have on their hands this year putting together a group that is looking to once again lead the conference in rushing, but so far the pieces are starting to fall into place.

"We definitely lost a couple key guys with Layth [Friekh] and Michael [Eletise], but we have some JUCO guys and freshmen that I think could step in and play right away, so it's pretty good right now."

As UA continues training camp Monday night the development of the offensive and defensive lines will continue as well with both being a key component to how this season will end up for the Wildcats.