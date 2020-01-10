Arizona officially completed its defensive staff Friday morning with the addition of outside linebackers coach Andy Buh. Kevin Sumlin made the announcement via a press release as the UA head coach added the finishing touches to a group that took months to finalize. Sumlin had the task of filling three spots this offseason after firing defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, linebackers coach John Rushing and defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei before the finish of UA's 4-8 season in 2019.

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads was hired to head up the defensive in late December with defensive line coach Stan Eggen recently hired to guide the group up front. As UA prepares to make the transition from a 4-2-5 defense to a base 3-4 scheme under Rhoads there was still some deciding to be done.

Ultimately rather than hire another defensive backs coach the Wildcats opted to add a second linebackers coach to help Rhoads with that unit. Buh, who was the defensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2019, has extensive experience coaching linebackers and outside linebackers, specifically.

He also has been a coordinator in the Pac-12 previously in his career and has ties back the West as a native of Escondido, California. His experience of more than two decades as a member of a college coaching staff is not something Sumlin overlooked while making the hire.

"We are excited to welcome Andy Buh to the Arizona Football Family!" Sumlin said in a statement. "Andy brings a track record for development and teaching that fits perfectly with our program. His meticulous work ethic, love for the game and passion for having an impact on his players will be a great asset to our entire program."

The addition of an second linebackers coach signifies change for the Wildcats, which ran a 4-2-5 scheme as the primary defense under Yates after running a 3-3-5 defense under previous defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel. The new year means change, however, and Buh will be tasked with preparing UA's outside linebackers and edge rushers in the upcoming season.

Among that group will be redshirt sophomore edge rusher Jalen Harris who is expected to be moved from his role as a defensive end to linebacker in the new scheme. Buh has coached outside linebackers at some of his previous stops and he has coached the entire linebacker group at most of his previous schools including Kentucky, Cal, Wisconsin and Stanford.

"I want to thank Coach Sumlin and Coach (Paul) Rhoads for the opportunity to be a part of Arizona Football," Buh said in a statement released by the program. "I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to be a part of what Coach Sumlin is building, and am looking forward to getting to work right away. My wife Kelly and I are excited to make Tucson and the University of Arizona our home."

Because of all the changes, UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is expected to take over the entire secondary in the 2020 season giving him a large group that will include the corners as well as safeties. Martin is the lone staff member to remain from the group that was on staff to begin the 2019 season.

Buh is a former junior college player who eventually ended up wrapping up his career at Nevada. He has had a couple different coaching stints at his alma mater including being the defensive coordinator for the Wolfpack in 2010 and 2011.