Saturday night's game didn't go well for Arizona. The unfortunate part for the Wildcats is that it wasn't much of a surprise. The 35-7 loss to No. 7 Utah looked like a competition between two mismatched opponents.

Kevin Sumlin's team has a number of things working against it right now and nearly all of the issues lined up with Utah's strengths. Arizona's offensive line continues to be a makeshift group with the five starters in Saturday night's game being players who either didn't start last weekend against Oregon or were in a different position than they were in that game.

It's not ideal and it led to problems moving the ball against Utah's stout defense. It took the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) until around the 7-minute mark in the third quarter to crack 100 yards of total offense. UA's lone touchdown came late in the game when Utah went to its reserves on defense allowing quarterback Grant Gunnell to move the offense down the field and score on a 7-yard rush with under two minutes left in the game.

On the other side it was the same old story for the Wildcats defensively. Utah's star running back Zack Moss turned in one of his best performances and accounted for nearly 200 yards rushing before the Wildcats could even reach 60 yards of total offense. The Utes used a balanced attack to eventually rack up over 500 yards of offense – 297 on the ground and 220 through the air.

"There's not a whole lot of positives, but guys continue to play," Sumlin said after Saturday's performance. "Got the ball back and scored late, but that was against their second group. In a situation like that, even against a really good football team, there weren't a whole lot of positives. That's where we have to, as coaches, fix things and move on.

"... Our focus is on next week."

Arizona's players were clearly not pleased after yet another loss with junior linebacker Colin Schooler telling the media after the game that he would not be sleeping after the team's performance against the Utes.

"Learn from what happened tonight and get better," he said about where the team goes from this point. "By the end of tomorrow I'll be focused on Arizona State."

Fellow junior linebacker Tony Fields II said he would be awake until 6 a.m. "maybe longer" watching film on Saturday night's game as he does his best to figure out how to correct any of his mistakes heading into the final week of the season.

At this point all the Wildcats have left is the annual Territorial Cup Game against rival Arizona State next weekend since Saturday's loss to Utah eliminated Arizona from becoming eligible for a bowl game this year. It marks the second season in a row the Wildcats will not be participating in the postseason.

With a singular focus this week the plan for UA is to prepare as best it can knowing that next Saturday's game in Tempe will be its de facto bowl game.

"ASU is the biggest game of the season," Fields said. "So, beating them you will see a completely different team. Everybody will be happy, everybody will be celebrating just because we beat ASU. It is our bowl game. This is our bowl game. We've gotta go in and beat them."

Sumlin's message to his players after Saturday night's loss to the Utes carried a similar theme.

"We talked about that in the locker room," Sumlin said. "What we wanted tonight for our seniors didn't happen. ... What we can do for our seniors is get the Cup back. That's what our focus and our attention is to, to clean up things tonight and then move on to Arizona State. I think that message was heard by our team."