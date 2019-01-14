Stock up, stock down: Arizona's in-state 2020 recruiting board
Arizona is starting off the newest week of the January contact period by covering its home territory. Kevin Sumlin and his staff have already started making some house calls to high schools around ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news