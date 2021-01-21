GOAZCATS - Sting Factor: QB Clay Millen decommits from Arizona

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

There is still recruiting movement in the 2021 class despite almost everyone signing in the early period and this revolves around three-star quarterback Clay Millen.

The Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si standout had been committed to Arizona since June when he made his pledge to then-coach Kevin Sumlin and then-offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.

But Sumlin was fired and Mazzone was not retained by new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, who had talked with Millen but it was a situation that did not work out.

Late last week, the three-star quarterback opened up his recruitment and it was a little surprising since Arizona has lost some quarterbacks to the transfer portal since Sumlin’s departure.

Millen, whose father Hugh spent nine years in the NFL mostly as a backup quarterback after playing at Washington, has other Power Five options and many schools are still looking for a quarterback to round out their class heading into National Signing Day. As for Arizona, Fisch and his staff might be heavily pursuing players in the transfer portal to beef up the quarterback depth in Tucson.