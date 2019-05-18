A base hit from pinch hitter T Statman was all No. 6 Arizona needed to win the game against No. 24 Auburn and advance to Sunday’s Regional Final. Statman’s single up the middle brought home Rylee Pierce and Reyna Carranco sealing what would eventually be a 2-1 victory for Arizona.

Statman’s last at bat before Saturday was against Washington nearly two weeks ago and her last hit came against Cal on April 24. Head coach Mike Candrea went into Saturday’s contest with a game plan knowing Statman had the numbers in her favor should Arizona need someone to come off the bench and spark the offense.

Candrea said the senior does not swing at bad pitches and has been successful against left handers giving him the confidence that should could step up and make a key play against the Tigers.

“What I’ve kind of learned over the past four year is that there really isn’t a big difference between DP’ing and pinch hitting and the only difference is that when you pinch hit you see a lot of pitches from other peoples at bats,” Statman said. “So knowing that coach has the trust in me that I can go get it done and my teammates have my back that I can get it done, it’s your first at bat of the game, who says that you can’t get a hit?”

Injured Wildcat second baseman Reyna Carranco made her Tucson Regional debut in the game after being out two weeks with a broken hand and broken thumb. She was welcomed back to Rita Hillenbrand Stadium with a standing ovation from 2,639 fans attending Saturday’s game.

“I thought it was super cool, I didn’t really know what to do… I’ve never seen that before,” Carranco said.

Candrea chimed in and said he has never seen it either.

Injured and all, she accounted for the Wildcats’ first two hits of the game against Auburn’s Lexie Handley.

“It just felt like normal,” Carranco said. “I got back in the batter’s box and everything just felt like it was supposed be. ... It’s fine physically I think and mentally I just had to work through it.”