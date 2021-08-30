Stanley Berryhill III, Jalen Harris win battle for Arizona's No. 1 jerseys

So, when Jedd Fisch says he's probably not going to be doing something maybe it's time to start thinking he's going to do that exact thing. Last week the Arizona head coach said he was leaning toward having only one person wear the No. 1 jersey that nine players were battling for over the course of camp.

Monday morning the program announced that veteran defensive end Jalen Harris and veteran receiver Stanley Berryhill III will both be wearing the number this season. Rules allow one player on each side of the ball to wear any given number making it possible for both players to use it this year.

Fisch has put extra meaning into the jersey number ahead of his first season as the number is being used to represent the players who have excelled the most over the course of the offseason.

Harris and Berryhill have been those two players on each side of the ball when taking spring ball into account. Berryhill would have been the MVP of the spring as he brought consistency to the field over the course of 15 practices. That continued into training camp where he was again one of the most productive and consistent players on offense.

Meanwhile, Harris had the carry the starting defensive line group for a big portion of camp coming off an impressive spring for the redshirt junior. The Gilbert native has played many different roles for the Wildcats but has finally settled into again at defensive end where he should have an opportunity to shine in Don Brown's defense.

Harris had previously been wearing No. 49, which has its own special meaning. His father, Sean, wore that number during his time with the Wildcats during the Desert Swarm years in Tucson.



Berryhill is a Tucson native who came to the Wildcats as a walk-on player before being awarded a scholarship early in his career. Since then he has continued to make strides on the field leading to him being the top receiver on last year's team.

The 5-foot-11 receiver has been one of the most outspoken players when it comes to acknowledging the positive changes Fisch has made in the program including revitalizing the interest around Tucson.

"They came in and embraced us right away, and connected with the players very well," Berryhill said of the new coaching staff at UA. "They feel like they have big things planned for the program, and I agree with them."

The Wildcats will open the season Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. MST against BYU in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium as part of the Good Sam Kickoff Classic.