Arizona is set to face Stanford Wednesday night at Maples Pavilion to open the second week of Pac-12 Conference play. It will mark the first conference road game of the season for the Wildcats and it will be an interesting test for Sean MIller's squad. The Cardinal has never had a win against a Miller-led Arizona squad, but there have been some more entertaining battles.

Stanford (7-7, 0-2 Pac-12) got off to a rough start last week to open the Pac-12 slate with losses to USC and UCLA. Meanwhile, Arizona (11-4, 2-0) knocked off Colorado before earning an overtime victory against Utah.

Despite the weeks both teams are coming off of Miller remains concerned about what Stanford brings to the table led by its top three scorers who are all entering Wednesday night's game averaging double figures.

Sophomore forward KZ Okpala leads the way with 16.6 points per game for the Cardinal and at 6-foot-9 he has the chance to create some matchup issues for the Wildcats as he is also the leading rebounder with 6.5 boards per game as well. Point guard Daejon Davis is a player Miller recruited to UA for a time and he is right behind Okpala averaging 11.9 points and a team-high 4.2 assists for the Cardinal heading into the game.

Cormac Ryan, a freshman guard from New York, averages the most minutes for Stanford and he is sitting at 11.3 points for his team this season.