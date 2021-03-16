Spring preview: Five questions one week out from practice
Arizona is a week out from opening up its first spring practice under new head coach Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats plan to practice three times a week over the course of five weeks with the spring final...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news