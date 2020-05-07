Another big bat will return to the field for Arizona next season as Dejah Mulipola announced on Thursday that she will return to play for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. The California native, who had decided to put her senior season hold this year to prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics, has been one of the team's most important players over her career. UA missed her presence behind the plate and in the lineup this season, but as one of only a few college players selected to the United States Olympic roster she opted to put her college career on hold.

UCLA players Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles will also return to school for the 2021 season over training for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo now set for next summer after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Softball is allowing the three college players on the roster to participate in the college season after which they will join the Olympic team and participate in the Summer Games.

"It's such a blessing that I not only get to return this upcoming year to play my last season with some of my best friends, but also that I get to train for the 2021 Olympics in addition to it all," Mulipola said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being back in Tucson and I'm excited for my senior year with the best coaching staff and fans in the world."

Mulipola was the 2019 NFCA and Johnny Bench Catcher of the Year during an all-American season with the Wildcats in which she had a .311 batting average to go with 23 home runs.

The Garden Grove, California native is the seventh senior who has announced her plans to return to the Wildcats in the 2021 season adding even more talent to a group that will also welcome in the top-ranked recruiting class next year.

"We are very excited to have Dejah back for the upcoming year," UA head coach Mike Candrea said of Mulipola's return to UA. "She means so much to our program and she will add her Team USA experience to provide leadership and allow her to finish her college career with her senior class."

The Wildcats finished the 2020 season 22-3 record before the NCAA decided to cancel the remainder of the season due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.