SoCal WRs ready to begin working at Arizona after signing Wednesday

Though they played their high school football over 60 miles away from one another, California receivers AJ Jones and Kevin Green Jr. took somewhat similar paths to Arizona. Jones, who attends Colony High School in California's Inland Empire, was once committed UCLA for a time. After Arizona intensified its pursuit he backed off that pledge before ultimately committing to the Wildcats in July.

Around that same time, Green had decided that he would be staying home to play at USC. He committed to the Trojans in late May and remained part of that school's 2022 recruiting class until a couple weeks ago.

Recently he decided to back away from that commitment amid the coaching change in Los Angeles, and that is when Arizona and head coach Jedd Fisch made a move. Green visited Tucson alongside his teammate and four-star cornerback Ephesians Prysock only to end up committed to the Wildcats by the time he planned to make his return home to California.