SoCal WR Malachi Riley paying close attention to Arizona's rebuild

SANTA ANA, California — As the spring arrives there will be an uptick in the recruiting process for many prospects across the country. Coaches will soon begin hitting the road again to evaluate recruits in person, and recruits will have a better idea of which schools want them most.

There are already a number of programs on the offer list for high three-star receiver Malachi Riley coming out of his junior season at Centennial High School in Corona, California.

So, for the 6-foot prospect, the process is a bit different this spring. His time is being spent sorting through his options figuring out which schools could present him with the best fit for his future. That means taking visits, and Riley has been busy recently seeing schools in person and getting to know coaching staffs much better.

His recent travels took him on a swing of the Pacific Northwest while he made a pair of visits to Arizona back in January.