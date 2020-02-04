Four-star guard Jahmai Mashack is the type of prospect coaches love to have at any level of basketball. He understands his role, he plays it well and he does it all with 100 percent effort. That's part of the reason he has caught the eye of a number of college programs across the country.

The standout junior from Etiwanda High School in Southern California had to miss a crucial part of the year when he injured his ankle last summer causing him to miss most of the live evaluation periods and his opportunity to perform in front of college coaches.

So, he is making up for lost time this winter by continuing to help his high school team achieve big results. Mashack has been an integral piece to his team that is now 25-2 in the final week of the regular season.

His ability to impact the game on both ends has been on full display this season, and he has started to have his stock rise along the way. High school basketball is certainly important, but the travel season will be key for Mashack this spring and summer.

Schools such as UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Oklahoma have all been involved with his recruitment, but each of those programs – and many others – want to see more of him against spring and summer competition to truly make the next move in his recruitment.

The Wildcats have long been interested in the 6-foot-4 wing prospect with assistant coach Danny Peters helping to build a relationship between the two sides. Peters and head coach Sean Miller have already watched Mashack this season and he is certainly excited to be garnering interest from one of the premiere programs in the West.

"It's been great, they've been expressing interest," Mashack said of the Wildcats. "They still want to see a lot more of me playing in action. They weren't able to see me a lot in the summertime, but they're really starting to come out and see some games. It's been great to get to know the Arizona program."

Arizona is not a foreign place to the 2021 recruit as his older brother, Kwesi, played safety for the Wildcats' football team from 2014-17. So, he is familiar with the culture around the school and athletic programs.

That familiarity is something else that has Mashack eager to continue getting to know the UA basketball coaches.

"Seeing the environment there, not only with the basketball team but every team at Arizona, I love it there," he said. "It's great."