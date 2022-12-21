Name: Genesis Smith Position: Safety School: Chandler, Arizona (Hamilton HS) Height: 6-2 | Weight: 180 Committed: August 27, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, No. 14 player in (ST) Other notable offers: Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa State

Notable: Genesis Smith is an in-state commit for Arizona. He took one visit to Tucson before making his decision. Throughout his high school career, Smith recorded 103 total tackles, 62 solo tackles, eight interceptions while averaging 4.3 tackles per game. One thing that Fisch looks for in recruits is if they come from a winning program and while Smith was at Hamilton it had a record of 36-9 and made it to a title game.

What Genesis Smith said: "I'm super excited about this moment and it is definitely something that I've been looking forward to for a while. I know Coach Fisch is definitely turning the program around and I just can't wait to come in get to work and contribute to the team so that's one thing I'm excited for," Genesis Smith said. "And just the way coach Fisch treats his players and makes them a priority was super important to me and was a big factor in my decision and ultimately made me want to play for him even more."