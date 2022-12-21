SIGNED: Safety Arian Parish
Name: Arian Parish
Position: Safety
School: Katy, Texas (Katy HS)
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170
Committed: June 10, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star
Other notable offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Houston
Notable: Arian Parish ran a 23.75 200m as a freshman. He was also a Texas District 19-6A first-team selection during his junior year. Parish is another guy that comes from a winning program, during his time with Katy High School, the team went 41-3 during that time.
GOAZCATS.com's take: "This is one of my favorite players in the class for Jedd Fisch. I know, when you see 5-foot-11 you think defensive back Arian Parish undersized, and well, he is. However, he makes up for it with his downhill hitting, pursuit of the football and ability to read the quarterbacks eyes. Parish maybe undersized, but I think he will still play the safety position or even nickel. He has the talent to be a starting player on the defense during his time at Arizona and maybe even in year No. 2." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
