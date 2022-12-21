Name: Arian Parish Position: Safety School: Katy, Texas (Katy HS) Height: 5-11 | Weight: 170 Committed: June 10, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star Other notable offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Houston

Notable: Arian Parish ran a 23.75 200m as a freshman. He was also a Texas District 19-6A first-team selection during his junior year. Parish is another guy that comes from a winning program, during his time with Katy High School, the team went 41-3 during that time.

