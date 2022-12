Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star, 62 in player in (ST)

Notable: Riley was recruited by wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings. The 6-foot receiver had 20 catches for 418 yard and eight touchdowns in his senior season at Centennial High School.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Well, the rich get richer as the Wildcats add receiver Malachi Riley. It's clear that Riley is a skilled receiver that does a great job of getting off the line from the snap and beating his defender down field making him a long-bomb threat. However, I think he has the potential to be a highly-skilled route runner similar to what Arizona fans have seen with Jacob Cowing. Riley has the talent to be a key player in his second season with the program, and that's saying a lot with the amount of talent the Wildcats have at that position." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison.

