SIGNED: Quarterback Brayden Dorman
Name: Brayden Dorman
Position: Quarterback
School: Peyton, Colorado (Vista Ridge HS)
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 195
Committed: February 22, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.8 4-star, No. 13 pro-style quarterback
Other notable offers: Mississippi State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Cal, Kansas, Colorado
Notable: Brayden Dorman threw for 10,285 career passing yards to go along with 116 touchdowns and 37 interceptions across his high school career. During his senior season, Dorman passed for 3,783 yards while totaling 54 touchdowns and completing 71% of his passes.
What Brayden Dorman said: "I’m extremely excited to play for the University of Arizona under coach Fisch," Brayden Dorman said. "With the NFL experience and direction the program is going, I don’t think there’s a better place to play college football."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "With the Wildcats landing Brayden Dorman, it gives the program its first true prototypical NFL-style quarterback since the days when Nick Foles. When you watch the film on Dorman his touch on the deep ball is very similar to Foles and is always on the money in front of his target. He clearly has beautiful touch. Then, what shocked me was that he is fast than what people think, Dorman doesn't have blazing speed, but he has enough to pick up a sneaky 10 to 15-yard gain to hurt the defense. The one thing that I want to see is what he looks like when throwing into a quick and tight window on a slant route. The film didn't really show that and I think he may need to work on his release." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
