Name: Brayden Dorman Position: Quarterback School: Peyton, Colorado (Vista Ridge HS) Height: 6-5 | Weight: 195 Committed: February 22, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.8 4-star, No. 13 pro-style quarterback Other notable offers: Mississippi State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Cal, Kansas, Colorado

Notable: Brayden Dorman threw for 10,285 career passing yards to go along with 116 touchdowns and 37 interceptions across his high school career. During his senior season, Dorman passed for 3,783 yards while totaling 54 touchdowns and completing 71% of his passes.

What Brayden Dorman said: "I’m extremely excited to play for the University of Arizona under coach Fisch," Brayden Dorman said. "With the NFL experience and direction the program is going, I don’t think there’s a better place to play college football."