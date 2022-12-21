Name: Raymond Pulido Position: Offensive tackle School: Apple Valley (Apple Valley, California) Height: 6-6 | Weight: 322 Committed: Dec 18th, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.8 4-star Other notable offers: Alabama, Oregon, Louisville, UCLA, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, Washington

Notable: Pulido comes from small Apple Valley High School in California, where his team would go 22-5 throughout his time. In addition to his work at offensive tackle, Pulido also played offense as a tight end and fullback during his high school career. He was recently named the football lineman of the year in Southern California by the Los Angeles Times.

What Raymond Pulido said: "They only have UA there, so everybody is just hyping it up. ... They definitely made me a priority. It's been a fun process."