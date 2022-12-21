SIGNED: Offensive lineman Raymond Pulido
Name: Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Apple Valley (Apple Valley, California)
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 322
Committed: Dec 18th, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.8 4-star
Other notable offers: Alabama, Oregon, Louisville, UCLA, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss, Washington
Notable: Pulido comes from small Apple Valley High School in California, where his team would go 22-5 throughout his time. In addition to his work at offensive tackle, Pulido also played offense as a tight end and fullback during his high school career. He was recently named the football lineman of the year in Southern California by the Los Angeles Times.
What Raymond Pulido said: "They only have UA there, so everybody is just hyping it up. ... They definitely made me a priority. It's been a fun process."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Pulido is exactly the type of recruit Arizona had been chasing in this class. The Wildcats have needed to prioritize offensive recruiting in the 2023 cycle, and Pulido has long been one of the top targets for Brennan Carroll and the staff. Carroll's relationship with Pulido paid off in a big way when he flipped his commitment from Alabama to the Wildcats days before the start of the early signing period. The Rivals250 recruit is the highest-rated member of the class to begin the early signing period, and is the crown jewel of the group. Having Pulido in the mix gives the Wildcats another key component for the future of the offensive line. He figures to move inside to guard in college, and that could mean stepping on the field as a freshman even with the expected return of Jordan Morgan." – GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno
