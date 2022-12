Notable: The Wildcats were the only scholarship offer for Tylen Gonzalez. He recorded two sacks in his last year playing high school football which were the only stats provided.

GOAZCAT.com's take: "Although Tylen Gonzalez plays defensive line, the thought is that he will be switching to offensive line. So, with that, when you look at his film the thing that stands out and makes him a perfect player to switch to offensive line is the way he plays with aggression. Arizona wants kids that play hard and down hill. Well, Gonzalez fits that and looks to be athletic in the hips which is what you want in a lineman." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

