SIGNED: Linebacker Taye Brown
Name: Taye Brown
Position: Linebacker
School: Chandler, Arizona (Hamilton HS)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215
Committed: November 26, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.5 3-star
Other notable offers: Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State
Notable: Taye Brown was the most recent commit for Arizona. He was recruited by Johnny Nansen. He has recorded 16 career sacks to go along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.
What Taye Brown said: "I'm beyond excited to be apart of the Wildcat family," said Taye Brown. "I'm excited to see what these next few years bring me. And it's exciting to have Coach Fisch as my head coach and I can't wait to be apart of what he has done and is doing down there."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "When you watch film on linebacker Taye Brown what jumps out is the size he has for his position, which could make him a player that could be plugged around the football field. Brown has a solid foundation with it comes to tackling and comes from a winning program. So, He will help build a winning culture at Arizona." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
