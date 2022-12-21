Name: Taye Brown Position: Linebacker School: Chandler, Arizona (Hamilton HS) Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215 Committed: November 26, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.5 3-star Other notable offers: Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State

Notable: Taye Brown was the most recent commit for Arizona. He was recruited by Johnny Nansen. He has recorded 16 career sacks to go along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.

What Taye Brown said: "I'm beyond excited to be apart of the Wildcat family," said Taye Brown. "I'm excited to see what these next few years bring me. And it's exciting to have Coach Fisch as my head coach and I can't wait to be apart of what he has done and is doing down there."