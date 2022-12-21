SIGNED: Linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue
Name: Kamuela Kaaihue
Position: Linebacker
School: Honolulu, Hawaii (Roosevelt HS)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215
Committed: June 8th, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star
Other notable offers: Army, Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada
Notable: Kaaihue was recruited by coach Johnny Nansen. He participated in the Polynesian Bowl last season.
What Kamuela Kaaihue said: "I am extremely excited to put pen to paper finally. And on top of that, getting to call University of Arizona home," said Kamuela Kaaihue on going to Arizona. "I can't wait to get it rolling with coach Fisch. I truly believe change is about to come to Tucson. And it's just gonna keep getting better and better."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Although Kamuela Kaaihue is only a two-star recruit, there is a lot to like about the outside linebacker. The first thing that jumps out at you on his tape is his hard-hitting down down hill style of play that is similar to what linebacker Jacob Manu showed on his high school tape. Secondly, Kaaihue seems to have the ability to shed off blockers quickly and find the ball. I think he has a lot of potential and could surprise people finding his way into the rotation down the stretch of the season. However, I don't see Kaaihue as a linebacker, I see him playing more of the KAT position with his length and size." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
