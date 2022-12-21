Name: Kamuela Kaaihue Position: Linebacker School: Honolulu, Hawaii (Roosevelt HS) Height: 6-3 | Weight: 215 Committed: June 8th, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star Other notable offers: Army, Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada

Notable: Kaaihue was recruited by coach Johnny Nansen. He participated in the Polynesian Bowl last season.

What Kamuela Kaaihue said: "I am extremely excited to put pen to paper finally. And on top of that, getting to call University of Arizona home," said Kamuela Kaaihue on going to Arizona. "I can't wait to get it rolling with coach Fisch. I truly believe change is about to come to Tucson. And it's just gonna keep getting better and better."