SIGNED: Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto
Name: Keanu Mailoto
Position: Defensive tackle
School: Mt. San Antonio C.C (Walnut, California)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 270
Committed: December 19th, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star
Other notable offers: N/A
Notable: Mailoto was recruited by outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley. The 6-3 defensive man racked up 19 tackles and two sacks in his freshman campaign at Mt. SAC.
What Keanu Mailoto said: “It’s going to be a great opportunity to be part of such a great school, great people, great teammates, great brotherhood. ... We’re gonna make people’s eyes open. Me as a JUCO player, I’m just there to work, and take care of business.”
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Mailoto has an interesting story with his recruitment coming together in just a few weeks. The junior college transfer plays for former Arizona defensive line coach Iona UIagalalei at Mt. San Antonio College in California, and that connection helped him eventually land with the Wildcats. Mailoto will be a nice piece to build some depth along the offensive line for Arizona. He still has three seasons of eligibility, so he won't be someone the staff has to get on the field right away. I do think it is going to take some time for him to adjust to the next level, but he has plenty of upside and his versatility makes him an intriguing piece to the class." – senior editor Matt Moreno
