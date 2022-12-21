Name: Keanu Mailoto Position: Defensive tackle School: Mt. San Antonio C.C (Walnut, California) Height: 6-3 | Weight: 270 Committed: December 19th, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star Other notable offers: N/A

Notable: Mailoto was recruited by outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley. The 6-3 defensive man racked up 19 tackles and two sacks in his freshman campaign at Mt. SAC.

What Keanu Mailoto said: “It’s going to be a great opportunity to be part of such a great school, great people, great teammates, great brotherhood. ... We’re gonna make people’s eyes open. Me as a JUCO player, I’m just there to work, and take care of business.”