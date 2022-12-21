SIGNED: Defensive end Tristan Davis
Name: Tristan Davis
Position: Defensive end
School: Lake Oswego, Oregon (Lakeridge HS)
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 235
Committed: June 2, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.5 3-star
Other notable offers: Arizona State, Nevada, Colorado
Notable: Davis was recruited by outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley. During his senior season, Davis recorded 73 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, two sacks while averaging 6.1 tackles per game.
What Tristan Davis said: "I'm super excited to be honest, it's such a honor and a blessing. Arizona is a perfect fit for me because the coaches want to develop me and not only prepare me for the next level in the NFL . But also in life, prepare me to how to be a man," said Tristan Davis on why he picked Arizona. "Jedd Fisch is just so genuine and he really cares about the connection he has with the players. Like he really wants to see all of his players succeed."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "The thing that stands out about defensive end Tristan Davis is his size and length that has allowed him to be a dominate defender in high school. The long wingspan makes him guy that might start at the KAT position, but then work his way to defensive end as he puts on more weight. What impressed me about his film was Davis' tackling, he has great form and gets his arms wide to wrap up the offensive player and still hits with force and power. I think Davis could be a hidden gem that the staff got right underneath the nose of Oregon." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
