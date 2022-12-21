Name: Tristan Davis Position: Defensive end School: Lake Oswego, Oregon (Lakeridge HS) Height: 6-7 | Weight: 235 Committed: June 2, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.5 3-star Other notable offers: Arizona State, Nevada, Colorado

Notable: Davis was recruited by outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive line coach Ricky Hunley. During his senior season, Davis recorded 73 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, two sacks while averaging 6.1 tackles per game.

What Tristan Davis said: "I'm super excited to be honest, it's such a honor and a blessing. Arizona is a perfect fit for me because the coaches want to develop me and not only prepare me for the next level in the NFL . But also in life, prepare me to how to be a man," said Tristan Davis on why he picked Arizona. "Jedd Fisch is just so genuine and he really cares about the connection he has with the players. Like he really wants to see all of his players succeed."