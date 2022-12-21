SIGNED: Defensive end Nicholas Fernandez
Name: Nicholas Fernandez
Position: Defensive end
School: San Pedro, California (San Pedro HS)
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 250
Committed: November 9th, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star
Other notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, UNLV, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Yale, Princeton
Notable: Fernandez was recruited by linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi, He contributed on both sides of the ball at San Pedro High School as both a defensive end and tight end. The 6-foot-4 athlete finished his senior season with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. He also 25 passes for 309 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
What Nicholas Fernandez said: "The coaches in general were amazing. I’ve never seen coaches like that for sure. The way the coaches were with their players was awesome. It was really awesome. Especially at that high of a football level for the coaches to be like that was really comforting to see."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Fernandez is an intriguing prospects who grabbed Arizona's attention early in the process. His size is undeniable, and that is what attracted schools from across the region. His academics brought him attention from the Ivy League. It was clear from the get-go that playing at a Power Five school was his hope, and he eventually decided late in the year to go with the Wildcats over his other options. His team at San Pedro High School went undefeated through the regular season before an early exit in the playoffs, but Fernandez was a big part of the team's success. He has the type of size that will eventually get him on the field with the Wildcats, but he still will need to continue developing before reaching that point. I like him as someone who can develop into an interior player and make his impact in the role down the line." – senior editor Matt Moreno
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)