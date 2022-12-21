Name: Nicholas Fernandez Position: Defensive end School: San Pedro, California (San Pedro HS) Height: 6-4 | Weight: 250 Committed: November 9th, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star Other notable offers: Washington State, Boise State, UNLV, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Yale, Princeton

Notable: Fernandez was recruited by linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi, He contributed on both sides of the ball at San Pedro High School as both a defensive end and tight end. The 6-foot-4 athlete finished his senior season with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. He also 25 passes for 309 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

What Nicholas Fernandez said: "The coaches in general were amazing. I’ve never seen coaches like that for sure. The way the coaches were with their players was awesome. It was really awesome. Especially at that high of a football level for the coaches to be like that was really comforting to see."