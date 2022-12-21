Name: Julian Savaiinaea Position: Defensive end School: Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis HS) Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245 Committed: June 15, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star Other notable offers: Hawaii, San Diego State, San Jose State

Notable: Julian Savaiinaea is the brother of Arizona freshman offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and also played with Jayden de Laura when all three were at St. Louis High School. Savaiinaea comes from a high school that has produced NFL talents such as Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota, Tyson Alualu and Kamalei Correa just to name a few.

What Julian Savaiinaea said: "I can't wait to join the team and start training in the spring to get acclimated with the college level of football and to prepare for the upcoming season," said Julian Savaiinaea. "It will be fun and exciting to play for Coach Fisch with how he is turning the program around and building the team back up to ultimately win more football games."