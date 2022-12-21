SIGNED: Defensive end Julian Savaiinaea
Name: Julian Savaiinaea
Position: Defensive end
School: Honolulu, Hawaii (St. Louis HS)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245
Committed: June 15, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.4 2-star
Other notable offers: Hawaii, San Diego State, San Jose State
Notable: Julian Savaiinaea is the brother of Arizona freshman offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and also played with Jayden de Laura when all three were at St. Louis High School. Savaiinaea comes from a high school that has produced NFL talents such as Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota, Tyson Alualu and Kamalei Correa just to name a few.
What Julian Savaiinaea said: "I can't wait to join the team and start training in the spring to get acclimated with the college level of football and to prepare for the upcoming season," said Julian Savaiinaea. "It will be fun and exciting to play for Coach Fisch with how he is turning the program around and building the team back up to ultimately win more football games."
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Arizona continues its theme of getting gritty football players with the addition of Julian Savaiinaea, who plays both inside and on the edge of the defensive line. I think at Arizona, Savaiinaea will stick to the edge and might see time at the KAT position. Savaiinaea is strong than he seems and has great pursuit to the football." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)