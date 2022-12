Notable: Dominic Lolesio was recruited by Johnny Nansen and Jason Kaufusi. He recorded 8 1/2 career sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 quarterback hurries.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Defensive end Dominic Lolesio has speed and is great with his hands and gets them on the inside of the offensive line and drives his blocker back giving him time to quickly get to the quarterback. I see Lolesio has a rotational guy that gives the staff a change up in third and long situations. Lolesio needs to hit the weight room this summer like most freshmen do, but he plays with aggression, which is what the coaching staff wants." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

