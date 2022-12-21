Name: Gavin Hunter Position: Defensive back School: Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani HS) Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190 Committed: April 18, 2022 Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star Other notable offers: Utah State, Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego State

Notable: Hunter was recruited by coaches Johnny Nansen and Jason Kaufusi. The Arizona-Polynesian ties played a factor in Hunter's commitment. He is projected to play defensive back for Nansen's defense.

What Gavin Hunter said: "I am more than excited. I am mostly just honored and thankful for the opportunity that the Arizona coaching staff and the Lord above has blessed me with. I can't wait to get to Tucson," said Gavin Hunter when asked about going to Arizona. "Coach Fisch knows what it takes to get to where I want to be. He knows what it takes to win. He also has a genuine interest in developing me to where I want to be and the goals I want to accomplish. Who wouldn't want to play for a coach like that?"