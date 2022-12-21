SIGNED: Defensive back Gavin Hunter
Name: Gavin Hunter
Position: Defensive back
School: Mililani, Hawaii (Mililani HS)
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190
Committed: April 18, 2022
Rivals ranking: 5.6 3-star
Other notable offers: Utah State, Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego State
Notable: Hunter was recruited by coaches Johnny Nansen and Jason Kaufusi. The Arizona-Polynesian ties played a factor in Hunter's commitment. He is projected to play defensive back for Nansen's defense.
What Gavin Hunter said: "I am more than excited. I am mostly just honored and thankful for the opportunity that the Arizona coaching staff and the Lord above has blessed me with. I can't wait to get to Tucson," said Gavin Hunter when asked about going to Arizona. "Coach Fisch knows what it takes to get to where I want to be. He knows what it takes to win. He also has a genuine interest in developing me to where I want to be and the goals I want to accomplish. Who wouldn't want to play for a coach like that?"
GOAZCATS.com's take: "Arizona landed a versatile player in Gavin Hunter, who plays both on offense and defense. However, for the Wildcats Hunter is expected to play safety. When you look at the film, the first thing that shows is Hunter's soft hand at both receiver and safety, he has a great ability of catching the ball. I think Hunter could see time at safety and even at nickel with his ability to cover guys in the slot." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)