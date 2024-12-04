SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star OL Sione Tohi for its 2025 class

Name: Sione Tohi
Position: Offensive guard
School: Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei HS)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 330
Committed: June 23, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.6 three-star
Other offers: Arizona State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU
Notable: Sione Tohi is a big and physical guard who could have a chance to compete for an immediate role. He has a connection with offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Tohi has previously been named an all-American by MaxPreps and is a multi-year starter for Mater Dei, which has routinely been one of the top teams in the country in recent years.