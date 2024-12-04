SIGNED: Arizona lands four-star WR Isaiah Mizell for its 2025 class

Name: Isaiah Mizell
Position: Wide receiver
School: Orlando, Fla. (Boone HS)
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170
Committed: July 10, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.8 four-star
Other offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Florida
Notable: Isaiah Mizell was recruited by Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade. Mizell hauled in 2,371 receiving yards on 104 receptions for a fantastic 22.8 yards per catch total while also bringing in 40 touchdowns. He was shifted to a Rivals four-star on October 4, following a productive senior campaign.