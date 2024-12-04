Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 4, 2024
SIGNED: Arizona lands four-star WR Isaiah Mizell for its 2025 class
GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Name: Isaiah Mizell

Position: Wide receiver

School: Orlando, Fla. (Boone HS)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170

Committed: July 10, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.8 four-star

Other offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Florida

Notable: Isaiah Mizell was recruited by Arizona wide receivers coach Bobby Wade. Mizell hauled in 2,371 receiving yards on 104 receptions for a fantastic 22.8 yards per catch total while also bringing in 40 touchdowns. He was shifted to a Rivals four-star on October 4, following a productive senior campaign.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In