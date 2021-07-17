Shaw's Takeaways: Friday action at the Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Friday was the first day college coaches were allowed to attend the 12-day Peach Jam event and Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was mingling in the crowd.



The 6-foot-9 2023 forward moves unlike most his size. He has the ball skills of a guard and he moves like a wing, there is a certain uniqueness there. Buzelis started off the day with a 22-point and 9-rebound game on 10 of 13 from the field and 2 of 2 from three. The 8 a.m. game brought the likes of Danny Hurley, Mick Cronin, Tommy Lloyd and Mark Fox along with assistants from Kentucky, Stanford, Florida State, Texas, Illinois, Gonzaga and others.

*****

Perhaps no player has used July to make a bigger jump than Filipowski. In 16 minutes played today, he finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the win. Filipowski is unique in his ability to pass, initiate the offense, push the break, touch the paint and deliver a pin-point pass with either hand. Jon Scheyer, Hubert Davis, Jeff Capel, Travis Steele, Juwan Howard, Danny Hurley, Chris Collins, Andy Enfield, Chris Holtmann, Mark Fox, Mick Cronin, Jim Larranega, Bruce Pearl and Porter Moser joined 50-plus other assistants sitting baseline for the current 2022 Rivals150 No. 48 prospect.

*****

During our next 2022 update, Sharpe’s name will be in the conversation for the top spot, he has been that good. In his two games Friday, Sharpe averaged 29.5-points on 50 percent shooting from the field, 8 of 16 from three, 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and six rebounds. The NBA personnel in attendance talked about Sharpe as the top NBA prospect in attendance and I do agree with them. The athleticism, the scoring package, the frame, there is so much to like here. John Calipari, who hosted Sharpe on an official visit in June (and holds my FutureCast), was front and center for both Sharpe games today.

*****

Rice has a mental toughness about him that never allows him to get rattled. In a huge showdown today against the Nightrydas (Fla.), Rice led his Team Durant (Md.) team to a decisive 70-62 win. The No. 58 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 finished with 19 points and five assists on 6 of 10 shooting from three. He showcased the ability to run a team, and make shots a high clip. Chris Mack joined assistants from Virginia Tech, Alabama and Maryland in viewing the game.

*****