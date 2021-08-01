Shaw's Takeaways: The best at each position at the NBPA Top 100 Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBPA Top 100 Camp provides one of the largest platforms for top tier high school players across the country. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was in attendance from start to finish for last week’s event. Here are the best players at each position from the event.

POINT GUARD: Jaden Bradley

He was the point guard for the championship winning team. His Hawks team won each game by an average of 18.8 points and Bradley led the camp in minutes played with 43.8 per game. Bradley also led the camp in scoring (15.5) and assists (5.2) per game. He competed from the first whistle to the final whistle of the camp, and honestly, that is what stood out the most. Recruitment: Largely thought to be an Alabama and Arizona battle, Bradley took official visits to North Carolina, Michigan, Alabama and Arizona in June and plans to visit Florida State and Gonzaga. Bradley says Florida State, Arizona, Alabama and Gonzaga are the programs currently in touch with him the most.

*****

SHOOTING GUARD: Cason Wallace

Wallace led his team to both the 3-on-3 championship and the 5-on-5 championship. The ultimate competitor, Wallace is an intense two-way threat from the guard position. Playing in 26 minutes per game, the 6-foot-4 Richardson (Texas) High finished the camp second in assists (5.0) and first in steals (3.0) per game while shooting 36.4-percent from three (7th overall). Recruitment: Wallace officially visited Tennessee in June. The Rivals150 No. 16 overall prospect has set upcoming official visits to Kentucky and Texas and is looking to set something up with Kansas.

*****

SMALL FORWARD: Jett Howard

While Howard may have started the camp off a little slow and ended the camp seventh overall in scoring and 3-point percentage at 11.4 points and 36.4-percent. The 6-foot-5 Howard is the No. 40 prospect overall in the 2022 class and played 23.8 minutes per game, and showed his composure on the ball and his burst and ability to score the ball. Howard plays with a great pace and a lot of strength, it was his confidence and composure that stood out, also his willingness to compete. Recruitment: Howard is the son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and the general thought is he will play for his dad.

*****

POWER FORWARD: Jarace Walker

Walker was the most productive player I saw at camp, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 included. During the 5-on-5 play, the 6-foot-7 Walker averaged 10.6 points (11th) and 5.6 rebounds (5th) per game in 28.8 minutes per game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward also led his team to the 3-on-3 championship game. Walker is a strong and athletic player who straight line drove his way into the paint often. He rebounded strong and he finished well in the mid range, especially going left off the bounce. His handle looked sharper and his motor ran hot, Walker also finished on the leaderboard in assists per game at 2.4 and second overall in defensive rebounds at 5.0. Recruitment: Walker took official visits to Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama and Houston in June.

*****

CENTER: Vincent Iwuchukwu

This event was loaded with good bigs, but on the final day, and in the 3-on-3 play, it was Iwuchukwu who distinguished himself from the crowd. The 7-foot Montverde (Fla.) Academy center has good timing and length in protecting the rim and he has good hands as a rim runner and playing as a vertical spacing threat with his heels on the baseline. Currently ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Rivals150, he led the camp in field goal percentage, third in rebounds (6.0), fifth in offensive rebounds (2.3), and fifth in blocked shots (1.0). Look for Iwuchukwu to be in the conversation for a bump when we update next. Recruitment: Iwuchukwu took official visits to Baylor and Kansas in June. He is looking to set visits with UCLA, USC, Florida State and Arizona State prior to signing day.

*****

TOP 2023 PROSPECT: Gregory Jackson