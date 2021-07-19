Shaw's Takeaways: A week at Nike's EYBL

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw spent the week at Nike’s EYBL for league play. So many great players were in attendance, here are the storylines Jamie came away with.



WHO IS NO. 1?

During our last 2022 Rivals150 update, we made waves when we placed Jalen Duren atop the rankings, moving him ahead of long-time No. 1 Emoni Bates. After the first week of EYBL play, this conversation of No. 1 has become a bit tougher. What used to be a two-man conversation has suddenly expanded. Uplay (Canada) guard Shaedon Sharpe and NY Rens (N.Y.) forward Kyle Filipowski have entered the conversation. Filipowski was followed all week by the likes of Jon Scheyer, Chris Holtmann and Jim Boeheim. For the session, the 6-foot-11 forward averaged 13.3 points, on 58.7 percent shooting from the field, 45.4 percent from three, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists in 20.9 minutes played per game. Filipowski is skilled, tough, fluid and looked dominant most times he was on the floor. Sharpe is a noted bucket-getter, in the vein of Jaden Hardy and Anthony Edwards in previous years. There is a smooth nature, that pairs well with his footwork, and natural explosion. Sharpe averaged the third most points on the EYBL with 21.6 per game. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 47.8 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three and added 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. John Calipari as well as multiple members of the Memphis staff were at each game he played all week. As for the 6-foot-8 Bates, playing with Bates Fundamental (Ohio) he averaged 19 points on 39.8 percent from the field, 30.3 percent from three and 87.8 percent from the free throw line. Duren, playing with Team Final (Pa.), averaged 13.8 points on 55 percent shooting and 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and a steal per game. Once July ends, for the first time with this class, there should be some fun conversations for the top spot and, as we have shown in the past, we will not be afraid to go against the consensus if it is the right call.

*****

MENIFIELD LEADS EYBL IN SCORING

Keyon Menifield is a 6-foot-2 guard with The Family (Mich.) who ended the week leading the entire EYBL in scoring. Menifield averaged 22.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field. After his play this weekend, Menifield picked up offers from Boston College and Saint Bonaventure that added to the Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan and Toledo offers he had entering the event. Menifield has a lengthy frame, with pop. He has a crafty handle and the utmost confidence that gets him to his spots and allows him to carry his team, both in production and in heart. This was a big week for Menifield, if he continues this week’s play into next, expect to hear his name a good bit.

*****

HAUSEN STOLE THE SHOW

What a week it was for Brendan Hausen. The guard from Amarillo, Texas who is playing on the EYBL with Team Griffin (Okla.) quickly became a must-see each time he stepped on the floor averaging 20.4 points on 40.9 percent from the field. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was the fifth leading scorer on the circuit, and he added 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Hausen plays with incredible energy, non-stop movement on offense. He showed he can initiate offense, shoot off movement, and create his own shot off the bounce. With a pretty robust offensive game, Hausen took a lone official visit to Nevada in June, as well as an unofficial visit to Texas Tech. Since his performance this week, Hausen has already brought in an offer from Creighton. During Peach Jam, college coaches will want to see what the talk is all about.

*****

KYERON LINDSAY MAKES PRESENCE FELT

Kyeron Lindsey is productive, there is really no other way to put it. Playing this week with the Pro Skill (Texas) group, the Denton (Texas) Guyer High forward averaged 16.3 points on 58.9 percent shooting with 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8 lefty has a nose for the basketball with soft touch and passer friendly hands around the basket. Lindsay carries offers from the likes of UNLV, Tulsa, Rice, Texas State, Old Dominion, UTEP, Oklahoma State, Cal State Fullerton, Southern Illinois and others. He will have a lot of eyes on him during the upcoming Peach Jam.

*****

ARCENEAUX PUTS HIS STAMP ON WINNING