All eyes will be on star fifth-year point guard Shaina Pellington, who will be entering her final season with the Wildcats. Pellington averaged 11.3 points and 2.4 assists per game last season and is ready to make a leap this season in hopes of getting her team deeper in the NCAA tournament.
Coach Adia Barnes has noted that her point guard has improved a lot from the previous season and thinks she can take the next step in her game.
“She has improved a lot,” Barnes said. “Shaina has worked on her mid-range game, she’s worked on her shot, she’s put the work in, she’s had some great experience with Canada basketball. … she’s bought in, she wants it, she wants to play pro so she’s put in the work and you’ll see it.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.