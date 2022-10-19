Coach Adia Barnes has noted that her point guard has improved a lot from the previous season and thinks she can take the next step in her game.

“She has improved a lot,” Barnes said. “Shaina has worked on her mid-range game, she’s worked on her shot, she’s put the work in, she’s had some great experience with Canada basketball. … she’s bought in, she wants it, she wants to play pro so she’s put in the work and you’ll see it.”